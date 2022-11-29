Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 29, 2022
November 29, 2022 2:17 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A view shows remains of MLRS shells used by Russian troops for military strikes of the city and collected by sappers in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
2
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, right, and Iraq's Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani arrive for a joint press conference in the capital Tehran, in this handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency.
3
The first-place winner of a camel beauty contest poses for a photo at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in Ash-Shahaniyah, Qatar.
4
Mourners gather around the bodies of Palestinians killed during clashes with Israeli army forces, outside a morgue in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.
November 29, 2022
