November 29, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A view shows remains of MLRS shells used by Russian troops for military strikes of the city and collected by sappers in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
2 Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, right, and Iraq's Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani arrive for a joint press conference in the capital Tehran, in this handout picture provided by the Iranian presidency.
3 The first-place winner of a camel beauty contest poses for a photo at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in Ash-Shahaniyah, Qatar.
4 Mourners gather around the bodies of Palestinians killed during clashes with Israeli army forces, outside a morgue in the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

