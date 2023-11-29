Accessibility links

Day in Photos

November 29, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Snow covered fir trees are pictured in a forest of the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany.
2 A pro-democracy activist known as "Grandma Wong" protests outside the West Kowloon courts as closing arguments open in Hong Kong's largest national security trial of 47 pro-democracy figures.
3 Palestinians cook among the houses destroyed in Israeli strikes amid the temporary truce between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip.
4 A robot helps move a man into a wheelchair during a demonstration at the Kawasaki booth on the first day of the 2023 International Robot Exhibition at the Tokyo International Exhibition Center in Tokyo, Japan.

