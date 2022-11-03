Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

November 3, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Part of a rocket lies in front of a WWII memorial damaged by fighting in the village of Dolyna, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
1 Part of a rocket lies in front of a WWII memorial damaged by fighting in the village of Dolyna, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
Pope Francis talks with Bahrain&#39;s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa as he arrives at the Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain. Pope Francis is making the November 3-6 visit to participate in a government-sponsored conference on East-West dialogue and to minister to Bahrain&#39;s tiny Catholic community, part of his effort to pursue dialogue with the Muslim world.&nbsp;
2 Pope Francis talks with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa as he arrives at the Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain. Pope Francis is making the November 3-6 visit to participate in a government-sponsored conference on East-West dialogue and to minister to Bahrain's tiny Catholic community, part of his effort to pursue dialogue with the Muslim world. 
Colored trees surround a small lake in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany.
3 Colored trees surround a small lake in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany.
Su-30MK2 fighter planes of the Vietnam People's Air Force undertake drills over Hanoi.
4 Su-30MK2 fighter planes of the Vietnam People's Air Force undertake drills over Hanoi.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG