Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 3, 2022
November 03, 2022 2:38 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Part of a rocket lies in front of a WWII memorial damaged by fighting in the village of Dolyna, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
2
Pope Francis talks with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa as he arrives at the Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain. Pope Francis is making the November 3-6 visit to participate in a government-sponsored conference on East-West dialogue and to minister to Bahrain's tiny Catholic community, part of his effort to pursue dialogue with the Muslim world.
3
Colored trees surround a small lake in Usingen near Frankfurt, Germany.
4
Su-30MK2 fighter planes of the Vietnam People's Air Force undertake drills over Hanoi.
November 3, 2022
