Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 3, 2023
November 03, 2023 1:51 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Emergency personnel work at a site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
2
Britain's Queen Camilla and Britain's King Charles III sit in an electric tuktuk with a driver from the British High Commission Eunice Karanja during a visit to Fort Jesus, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Mombasa Old Town, Kenya.
3
Palestinian workers, who were stranded in Israel since the October 7 attacks, react after crossing back into the Gaza Strip at the Kerem Shalom commercial border crossing with Israel in the south of the Palestinian enclave.
4
People walk along the Kartavya Path near India Gate amid heavy smog conditions in New Delhi. Schools were shut across India's capital on November 3 as a noxious grey smog engulfed the megacity.
November 3, 2023
