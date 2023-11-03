Accessibility links

November 3, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Emergency personnel work at a site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Britain's Queen Camilla and Britain's King Charles III sit in an electric tuktuk with a driver from the British High Commission Eunice Karanja during a visit to Fort Jesus, a UNESCO world heritage site, in Mombasa Old Town, Kenya.
Palestinian workers, who were stranded in Israel since the October 7 attacks, react after crossing back into the Gaza Strip at the Kerem Shalom commercial border crossing with Israel in the south of the Palestinian enclave.
People walk along the Kartavya Path near India Gate amid heavy smog conditions in New Delhi. Schools were shut across India's capital on November 3 as a noxious grey smog engulfed the megacity.
