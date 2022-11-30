Accessibility links

November 30, 2022 day in photos

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Lava erupts from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano near Hilo.
2 Shanghai residents confront COVID-19 staff dressed in protective clothing in Shanghai, China, in this still image obtained from a social media video released.
3 Ethnic Uyghur demonstrators scuffle with riot police as they try to continue a sit-in protest against China, in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
4 Friends and family pray outside a damaged mobile home in Flatwood, Alabama, the day after a severe storm swept through the area.

