Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 30, 2022 day in photos
November 30, 2022 1:20 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Lava erupts from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano near Hilo.
2
Shanghai residents confront COVID-19 staff dressed in protective clothing in Shanghai, China, in this still image obtained from a social media video released.
3
Ethnic Uyghur demonstrators scuffle with riot police as they try to continue a sit-in protest against China, in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
4
Friends and family pray outside a damaged mobile home in Flatwood, Alabama, the day after a severe storm swept through the area.
Load more
November 30, 2022 day in photos
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
November 29, 2022
Day in Photos
November 28, 2022
Day in Photos
November 27, 2022
Day in Photos
November 25, 2022
Day in Photos
November 24, 2022
Day in Photos
November 23, 2022
Day in Photos
November 22, 2022
Day in Photos
November 21, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG