Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 30, 2023
November 30, 2023 1:42 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People cross a flooded area on makeshift floating tanks at Mororo, border of Tana River and Garissa counties, North Eastern Kenya.
2
An occupant of the illegally occupied El Kubo squat-house hangs from a rope next to a banner as members of the police force carry out a forced vacating of the building, in Barcelona, Spain.
3
Palestinians line up for food in Rafah, Gaza Strip, during a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
4
A rescuer takes pictures inside a damaged residential building hit by recent shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine.
November 30, 2023
