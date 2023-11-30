Accessibility links

November 30, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

People cross a flooded area on makeshift floating tanks at Mororo, border of Tana River and Garissa counties, North Eastern Kenya.
An occupant of the illegally occupied El Kubo squat-house hangs from a rope next to a banner as members of the police force carry out a forced vacating of the building, in Barcelona, Spain.
Palestinians line up for food in Rafah, Gaza Strip, during a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
A rescuer takes pictures inside a damaged residential building hit by recent shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine.
