Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 4, 2022
November 04, 2022 2:06 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with media representatives at a hospital in Lahore, a day after an assassination attempt on him during his long march near Wazirabad.
2
Pope Francis, center, leaves the Cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia in Awali, south of the Bahraini capital Manama.
3
A Palestinian man inspects damage caused by an early morning Israeli airstrike in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
4
Planes of the Italian Air Force aerobatic unit Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) spread smoke with the colors of the Italian flag as they fly over Rome as part of celebrations of National Unity and Armed Forces Day, marking the end of the World War I in Italy.
November 4, 2022
