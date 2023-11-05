Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

November 5, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A laborer is silhouetted against the setting sun as he works on a swing at a fair ground in Pushkar, Pakistan.
1 A laborer is silhouetted against the setting sun as he works on a swing at a fair ground in Pushkar, Pakistan.
A woman cries near the earthquake damaged house where her son, daughter in law and grand child died in Jajarkot district, northwestern Nepal.
2 A woman cries near the earthquake damaged house where her son, daughter in law and grand child died in Jajarkot district, northwestern Nepal.
A street vendor woman selling firecracker toy guns tries to attract customers in Ahmedabad, India.
3 A street vendor woman selling firecracker toy guns tries to attract customers in Ahmedabad, India.
An Afghan refugee girl arrives at the Chaman border to depart for Afghanistan, Nov. 4, 2023.&nbsp;More than 180,000 people have returned to Afghanistan since Islamabad ordered 1.7 million Afghans it says are living illegally in Pakistan to leave or face deportation, border officials have said.&nbsp;
4 An Afghan refugee girl arrives at the Chaman border to depart for Afghanistan, Nov. 4, 2023. More than 180,000 people have returned to Afghanistan since Islamabad ordered 1.7 million Afghans it says are living illegally in Pakistan to leave or face deportation, border officials have said. 

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG