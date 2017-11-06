Accessibility links

Day in Photos

November 6, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Japan's Emperor Akihito while his wife Melania talks with Empress Michiko at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

A woman wades through a submerged street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam.

A Houthi follower attends a rally to show support to the Palestinians in Sana'a, Yemen.

A woman and her children take part in a vigil for victims of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017.

