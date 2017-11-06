U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Japan's Emperor Akihito while his wife Melania talks with Empress Michiko at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.
A woman wades through a submerged street at the UNESCO heritage ancient town of Hoi An after typhoon Damrey hits Vietnam.
A Houthi follower attends a rally to show support to the Palestinians in Sana'a, Yemen.
A woman and her children take part in a vigil for victims of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Nov. 5, 2017.
