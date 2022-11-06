Accessibility links

November 6, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A serviceman hugs his brother after being released along with other military personnel from Russian-controlled parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in recent prisoner exchange in the town of Amvrosiivka (Amvrosievka),&nbsp;Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine.
A Ukrainian Orthodox faithful lights a candle during the Sunday Mass at St. Volodymyr&#39;s Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Japan Air Self-Defense Force&#39;s (JASDF) aerobatic flight team &quot;Blue Impulse&quot; performs during an International Fleet Review to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the foundation of Japan&#39;s Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo.
Rescuers search for survivors after a Precision Air flight that was carrying 43 people plunged into Lake Victoria as it attempted to land in the lakeside town of Bukoba, Tanzania.
