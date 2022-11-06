Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 6, 2022
November 06, 2022 1:52 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A serviceman hugs his brother after being released along with other military personnel from Russian-controlled parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions in recent prisoner exchange in the town of Amvrosiivka (Amvrosievka), Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine.
2
A Ukrainian Orthodox faithful lights a candle during the Sunday Mass at St. Volodymyr's Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3
Japan Air Self-Defense Force's (JASDF) aerobatic flight team "Blue Impulse" performs during an International Fleet Review to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the foundation of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), at Sagami Bay, off Yokosuka, south of Tokyo.
4
Rescuers search for survivors after a Precision Air flight that was carrying 43 people plunged into Lake Victoria as it attempted to land in the lakeside town of Bukoba, Tanzania.
Load more
November 6, 2022
