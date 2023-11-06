Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 6, 2023
November 06, 2023 1:37 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Relatives and friends of those kidnapped during the October 7 Hamas cross-border attack in Israel hold photos of their loved ones during a protest calling for their return outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem. On October 7, about 240 were taken hostage and 1,400 were killed in the attack by Hamas militants in Israel.
2
Palestinians look for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip.
3
A man takes a nap on his basket at a wholesale market in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
4
French skyscraper climber Alain Robert climbs the Tour TotalEnergies Coupole skyscraper to call for "Peace in the Middle East" in Puteaux at the financial and business district of La Defense, in Puteaux, near Paris, France.
Load more
November 6, 2023
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG