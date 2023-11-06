Accessibility links

November 6, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Relatives and friends of those kidnapped during the October 7 Hamas cross-border attack in Israel hold photos of their loved ones during a protest calling for their return outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem. On October 7, about 240 were taken hostage and 1,400 were killed in the attack by Hamas militants in Israel. 
2 Palestinians look for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip.
3 A man takes a nap on his basket at a wholesale market in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
4 French skyscraper climber Alain Robert climbs the Tour TotalEnergies Coupole skyscraper to call for "Peace in the Middle East" in Puteaux at the financial and business district of La Defense, in Puteaux, near Paris, France.

