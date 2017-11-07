A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A snow-covered chapel is seen, after the first snowfall of the season, in the western Austrian village of Tulfes.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania arrive in Seoul, South Korea.
Women in ethnic minority dress look at their smartphones as they stand on Tiananmen Square in Beijing. U.S. President Donald Trump will visit China's capital on a on a three-day state visit beginning on Wednesday.
Rohingya Muslim refugees who were entered Bangladesh by boat, walk towards refugee camps after landing in the Bangladeshi district of Teknaf.
