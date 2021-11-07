Accessibility links
Day in Photos
November 7, 2021
November 07, 2021 12:29 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man pours fake fuel on the face of a protester as they perform at a demonstration against the fossil fuel industry during the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland.
2
A woman uses her winter clothes to shield from the wind and snow on a street as the capital is hit by snowstorm in Beijing, China.
3
A dead whale is seen stranded in the port of Calais, northern France.
4
Hindu devotees pray to Lokenath Brahmachari, a Hindu saint, as they observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, Nov. 6, 2021.
November 7, 2021
