November 7, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Kashmiri Muslim women devotees pray as a priest displays a relic of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani outside his shrine in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Northrup Grumman&#39;s Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia, to deliver a supply capsule to the International Space Station.
Migrants hold banners asking for help, from a deck of the Norway-flagged Geo Barents ship operated by Doctors Without Borders, in Catania&#39;s port, Sicily, southern Italy. The Geo Barents has been allowed to disembark 357 migrant that Italian authorities defined as &quot;vulnerable people&quot; and minors, while leaving another 215 people that were declared non-vulnerable blocked on board.&nbsp;
Britain&#39;s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, hugs French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting at the COP27 summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
