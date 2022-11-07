Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 7, 2022
November 07, 2022 1:56 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Kashmiri Muslim women devotees pray as a priest displays a relic of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani outside his shrine in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir.
2
Northrup Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Virginia, to deliver a supply capsule to the International Space Station.
3
Migrants hold banners asking for help, from a deck of the Norway-flagged
Geo Barents
ship operated by Doctors Without Borders, in Catania's port, Sicily, southern Italy. The
Geo Barents
has been allowed to disembark 357 migrant that Italian authorities defined as "vulnerable people" and minors, while leaving another 215 people that were declared non-vulnerable blocked on board.
4
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, right, hugs French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting at the COP27 summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
November 7, 2022
