Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

November 7, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet representing a 10-year-old Syrian refugee child, stands at the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Playas de Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.&nbsp;Little Amal is visiting Tijuana within the framework of a journey across Mexico to raise awareness of the plight of refugees and migrants across the globe.
1 Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet representing a 10-year-old Syrian refugee child, stands at the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Playas de Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. Little Amal is visiting Tijuana within the framework of a journey across Mexico to raise awareness of the plight of refugees and migrants across the globe.
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple with oil lamps, praying to Lokenath Brahmachari, a Hindu saint, as they observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh.
2 Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple with oil lamps, praying to Lokenath Brahmachari, a Hindu saint, as they observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh.
A man visits a makeshift memorial made up of Ukrainian flags with the names of fallen service members, at the Independence Square, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3 A man visits a makeshift memorial made up of Ukrainian flags with the names of fallen service members, at the Independence Square, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A woman competes in the Fashions in the Field event before the start of the Melbourne Cup horse race at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne.
4 A woman competes in the Fashions in the Field event before the start of the Melbourne Cup horse race at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG