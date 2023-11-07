Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 7, 2023
November 07, 2023 1:56 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Little Amal, a 12-foot-tall puppet representing a 10-year-old Syrian refugee child, stands at the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Playas de Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. Little Amal is visiting Tijuana within the framework of a journey across Mexico to raise awareness of the plight of refugees and migrants across the globe.
2
Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple with oil lamps, praying to Lokenath Brahmachari, a Hindu saint, as they observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayanganj, Bangladesh.
3
A man visits a makeshift memorial made up of Ukrainian flags with the names of fallen service members, at the Independence Square, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
4
A woman competes in the Fashions in the Field event before the start of the Melbourne Cup horse race at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne.
November 7, 2023
