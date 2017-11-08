Accessibility links

Day in Photos

November 8, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Protesters hold banners reading &quot;Freedom Political Prisoners, We are Republic&quot; as they gather in Sant Jaume square at a demonstration during a partial regional strike in Barcelona, Spain.
Faces are scrawled on cars covered with snow near a residential building in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Beijing airport, China.
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania depart from the tarmac after their arrival at Beijing Capital Airport, Beijing.
