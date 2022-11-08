Accessibility links

November 8, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A lunar eclipse is seen behind the U.S. Capitol Dome on the morning of midterm congressional elections in Washington.
Voters cast ballots in the U.S. midterm elections ,at the Edward A. Reynolds West Side High School in New York City.
Hindu devotees offer prayers at the Shri Shri Lokanath Brahmachari temple during the Hindu religious fasting festival of &#39;Rakher Upobash&#39; in Narayanganj, Bangladesh.
A motorcyclist rides past debris piled up from a destroyed home after the passage of Hurricane Ian on Matlacha Island in Lee County, Florida, Nov. 7, 2022.
