Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 8, 2022
November 08, 2022 1:52 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A lunar eclipse is seen behind the U.S. Capitol Dome on the morning of midterm congressional elections in Washington.
2
Voters cast ballots in the U.S. midterm elections ,at the Edward A. Reynolds West Side High School in New York City.
3
Hindu devotees offer prayers at the Shri Shri Lokanath Brahmachari temple during the Hindu religious fasting festival of 'Rakher Upobash' in Narayanganj, Bangladesh.
4
A motorcyclist rides past debris piled up from a destroyed home after the passage of Hurricane Ian on Matlacha Island in Lee County, Florida, Nov. 7, 2022.
