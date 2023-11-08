Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

November 8, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Palestinians on donkey carts hold up white flags trying to prevent being shot, while fleeing Gaza City on the al-Rimal neighborhood, central Gaza City.
1 Palestinians on donkey carts hold up white flags trying to prevent being shot, while fleeing Gaza City on the al-Rimal neighborhood, central Gaza City.
An Israeli soldier stands inside a house burned down during the October 7 attack in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, close to the southern Israeli border with the Gaza Strip.
2 An Israeli soldier stands inside a house burned down during the October 7 attack in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, close to the southern Israeli border with the Gaza Strip.
Pope Francis looks on as he leaves, following the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, at the Vatican.
3 Pope Francis looks on as he leaves, following the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, at the Vatican.
A member of the panda care team rests his hand on the crate containing the youngest panda, Xiao Qi Ji, as panda keepers escort the pandas to a waiting truck to depart Smithsonian’s National Zoo on their journey to China, in Washington.
4 A member of the panda care team rests his hand on the crate containing the youngest panda, Xiao Qi Ji, as panda keepers escort the pandas to a waiting truck to depart Smithsonian’s National Zoo on their journey to China, in Washington.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG