Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 8, 2023
November 08, 2023 2:44 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Palestinians on donkey carts hold up white flags trying to prevent being shot, while fleeing Gaza City on the al-Rimal neighborhood, central Gaza City.
2
An Israeli soldier stands inside a house burned down during the October 7 attack in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, close to the southern Israeli border with the Gaza Strip.
3
Pope Francis looks on as he leaves, following the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, at the Vatican.
4
A member of the panda care team rests his hand on the crate containing the youngest panda, Xiao Qi Ji, as panda keepers escort the pandas to a waiting truck to depart Smithsonian’s National Zoo on their journey to China, in Washington.
Load more
November 8, 2023
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG