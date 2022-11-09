Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
November 9, 2022
November 09, 2022 1:58 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, waves to supporters after addressing an election night party in Pittsburgh, Nov. 9, 2022.
2
An election worker boxes tabulated ballots inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office in Phoenix, Arizona.
3
Incumbent Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, his wife Casey and their children on stage after speaking to supporters at an election night party after winning his race for reelection in Tampa, Nov. 8, 2022.
4
A Molotov cocktail explodes near riot police outside the Greek Parliament during clashes in Athens, Greece. Thousands of protesters are marching through the streets of Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki as public and some private sector workers walk off the job for a 24-hour general strike against price hikes.
November 9, 2022
