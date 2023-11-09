Accessibility links

November 9, 2023


A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A dog walks along the banks of the River Wye near Buxton, Britain.
2 Gallery assistants study a detail of "Gassed", a 1919 oil painting by U.S. artist John Singer Sargent inside the new Blavatnik Art, Film and Photography Galleries at The Imperial War Museum in London.
3 A Palestinian man inspects the site of an Israeli strike on a mosque in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
4 Palestinians fleeing north Gaza walk towards the south in the central Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

