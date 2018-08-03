NRA Suit Faults NY Officials for Financial Hardship

A prominent U.S. gun rights group, the National Rifle Association, says it is facing financial danger because the state of New York has pressured financial institutions to cut ties with the gun group.

The NRA claims are part of a lawsuit it has filed against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the state's Department of Financial Services, and New York's superintendent of financial services, Maria Vullo.

An amended version of the suit, recently filed in New York, said the NRA had lost insurance coverage, endangering its day-to-day operations. The group accused New York of subjecting it to a state-led “blacklisting campaign.”

The NRA said it could soon be forced to cut services for its members, such as the group’s television channel or various print publications. It said it was facing “irrecoverable loss and irreparable harm” because of the state’s actions.

The NRA complaint said it has had trouble obtaining corporate insurance coverage, media liability coverage and basic banking services.

New York state argued in an opposing motion that the NRA was selling insurance, called Carry Guard, that violated state law. The insurance provides coverage for legal costs incurred after a gun is used in self-defense.

In April, Cuomo said in a statement, “I am directing the Department of Financial Services to urge insurers and bankers statewide to determine whether any relationship they may have with the NRA or similar organizations sends the wrong message to their clients and their communities who often look to them for guidance and support.”

In response, the NRA sued, saying the governor was encouraging New York-based businesses to cut ties with the NRA based on Cuomo's political views.

Cuomo has previously described the NRA lawsuit as “a futile and desperate attempt to advance its dangerous agenda to sell more guns.”