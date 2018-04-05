Number of American Troops, Marching Orders Still in Flux for US Border   

The Trump administration is promising to send as many National Guard troops to the U.S. border with Mexico as needed to stop what it is describing as a surge in the number of attempted, illegal border crossings.

"It's as many as we need, as many as it takes," White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters traveling with the president Thursday to West Virginia for a roundtable discussion on tax reform.

"The number one function of the federal government is to protect the American people," Gidley added.

Both the White House and the Pentagon say discussions on specifics for the enhanced U.S. military presence along the country's southwestern border are ongoing, and that much will depend on the needs of the individual U.S. states along the border.

Support cell formed

To facilitate the process, the Defense Department Thursday announced the formation of a new border security support cell, based out of the Pentagon, to serve as a single point of contact between the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security, which has the lead on President Donald Trump's border security initiative.

But even basic questions, such as the approximate number of troops, their responsibilities, and whether the National Guard forces will be paid by the Pentagon or by the states, have not yet been answered.

"We literally have just stood this up," Chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White told reporters during a briefing Thursday. "This is a priority and the secretary [Jim Mattis] considers it a priority."

Lawmakers concerned with cost

Some lawmakers have raised concerns that in order to pay for the additional troops, the Pentagon will have to pull money from other, critical programs, including those for maintenance and safety upgrades.

White said, no matter where the money comes from, that should not be a concern.

"I can assure you that our resources will still be dedicated to making sure our warfighters get what they need when they need it," she said.

Defense officials say once they hear from Homeland Security and the border states they will be able to move ahead and quickly position troops and resources where they are most needed.

For now, the plan is to use the National Guard troops to support Customs and Border Patrol agents who are working in a law enforcement capacity.

Will troops be armed?

Whether any of the military troops will be armed, however, is still under consideration.

"Those are exactly the questions we're answering now," Lt. Gen. Kenneth McKenzie told reporters.

"It will dependent on the situation," he added. "Our bias is always that soldiers are able to defend themselves. However, we're going to be guided by the dialogue going on right now between DHS and the governors."