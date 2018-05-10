Nurse Charged in Death of HR McMaster's Father

A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser.

Christann Gainey, 33, was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter, neglect and records tampering. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

McMaster died last month, about eight hours after falling and hitting his head at the Cathedral Village retirement community.

McMaster Sr., 84, was found dead on the morning of April 13 of blunt impact head trauma, according to the Philadelphia Department of Health.

Prosecutors said they found surveillance video that showed Gainey failed to properly conduct required evaluations on McMaster Sr. after the fall. She then falsified documents to make it appear that she had.

"Gainey could have saved Mr. McMaster's life had she simply done her job. Instead, she intentionally ignored her job responsibilities, falsified paperwork and lied to her supervisors to cover up this inexcusable conduct,'' Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro said at a news conference Thursday.

Gainey's attorney, Sharon Piper, said Gainey would plead not guilty.

H.R. McMaster left the Trump administration about a week before his father died after serving for a little over a year.