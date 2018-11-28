Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
US Politics

NY Congressman Hospitalized by Bacterial Infection

  • Associated Press
FILE - candidate U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney stands at the podium during a debate by the Democratic candidates for New York State Attorney General at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York.

NEW YORK — 

A New York congressman who is currently vying for a key leadership post in the Democratic Party has been hospitalized with a bacterial infection.

U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney's office says he has been dealing with a persistent infection that required his hospitalization on Monday in Manhattan. Maloney is asking for a delay in a vote for chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, a position he is seeking.

He says he will need a few days of intensive treatment but expects to be out of the hospital and home by the end of the week.

Maloney says he would drop out of consideration if the Wednesday vote cannot be postponed.

Maloney won re-election to his seat following an unsuccessful bid for state attorney general in the state Democratic primary.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG