NY Gov. Cuomo Heads to Puerto Rico to Help Recovery Effort

​Gov. Andrew Cuomo is heading to the Caribbean for the second time in a week to get a firsthand look at the damage left behind by a hurricane.

The Democrat departed from JFK Airport Friday morning for the U.S. territory. He announced Thursday that New York state emergency response officials will help recovery efforts on the island ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

Cuomo's office says Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello asked his New York counterpart for emergency goods and services to help the recovery.

Cuomo's trip comes a week after he traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands at the invitation of the territory's governor to see the damage caused by Hurricane Irma. Cuomo vowed to send New York aid to the devastated islands.

Maria has delayed the deployment of 130 New York National Guardsmen and state troopers to the USVI.