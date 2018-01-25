NYC Street to be Named After Hero Soldier Who Died in Fire

A street in New York City's Bronx borough will be named after a Ghanaian-born U.S. soldier who died saving victims of the Belmont fire in December.

Private 1st Class Emmanuel Mensah was home for the holidays when the fire broke out in the Belmont apartment complex. Mensah, 28, was one of 13 people who perished in the fire, after reportedly saving four people.

Speaking alongside Mensah's father Monday, Bronx Councilman Ritchie Torres said the corner of 187th street and Prospect avenue will be named after the late soldier.

“Emmanuel Mensah represents the best that this country and this community has to offer,” said Mr. Torres. “The purpose of recording history is to never forget, and we will record the name of your son so that his heroism in our darkest moment need not be forgotten".

Fire officials said the December 28 fire was started by a three and a half year old boy playing with a stove. The boy’s mother reportedly fled the apartment with her son and other child, leaving the door open, after which the fire spread rapidly in the building. Officials said housing records show the building had previous violations, including defective carbon monoxide and fire detectors.