Obama in Ancestral Home Kenya to Launch Sister's Project

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has arrived in Kenya, the country of his father's birth, for a private visit, his first to this country since leaving office.

Obama is in Kenya to help launch his half-sister's, Auma Obama, sports, vocational training and resource center through her foundation Sauti Kuu.

This visit is expected to be low key in the capital Nairobi unlike his previous visits where he electrified hundreds of Kenyans who lined the streets to see him as a senator in 2006 and then as president 2015.



Many Kenyans consider Obama native to this country - a local kid made good - and bask in the glory of his success, despite the fact that Obama never lived in Africa. He was born in Hawaii, where he spent most of his childhood.