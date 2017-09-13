Obama to Host Global Civic Leadership Summit

Former president Barack Obama will host civic leaders from around the world next month for a summit aimed at promoting civic engagement.

The first Obama Foundation summit will be held on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in Chicago.

The former president said he expects the summit “will be a place to gather and learn from one another, and then go back to your communities to lead others in the hard work of change,” he said in a video and email released to supporters.

More initiatives to come

The foundation said it is encouraging young people active in their communities to attend the summit, which promises to be a place to “exchange ideas, explore creative solutions to common problems and experience civic art, technology and music from around the world.”

“In the weeks and months ahead, we'll be kicking off more initiatives and opportunities for people like you to get involved with the Obama Foundation's mission,” Obama said in the video. “That mission is simple: We want to inspire and empower people to change the world.”

The Obama Foundation also announced it will hold “training days” across the country, inviting young people to learn how to put civics into action. The first three sessions will be held in Chicago, Boston and Tempe, Arizona.

My Brother's Keeper Alliance

Also, Obama's signature My Brother's Keeper Alliance program will become an initiative of the foundation. It's mission is to ensure “all our nation's boys and young men of color have equal opportunity to achieve success and prosperity.”

Obama, who has largely stayed out of the public eye since leaving office, has in recent days begun to emerge into the spotlight. He surprised students at a Washington, D.C. high school on Friday, and will attend a fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee on Sept. 27, only the second time he's publicly raised money for his party since leaving the White House.