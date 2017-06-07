Obama Has Private Dinner with Trudeau in Montreal

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is tweeting his thanks to former U.S. President Barack Obama after the two shared a private dinner at a Montreal restaurant.

Trudeau posted a picture of the pair talking in the eatery, with the caption "How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown."

​A crowd cheered the two leaders as they left.



Last year, Obama hosted Trudeau for a state dinner at the White House, the first for Canada since 1997.



Obama spoke to the Montreal Board of Trade Tuesday and decried what he called the lack of American leadership on climate change, a swipe at new President Donald Trump's administration.