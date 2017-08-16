Obama Tweet Now Twitter’s Most Liked

Former U.S. President Barack Obama tweeted a photo Saturday after deadly violence broke out in the city of Charlottesville, Virginia. It is now the most liked tweet ever on the social media platform.

The photo shows Obama with his hand on a windowsill and his suit jacket slung over one shoulder, looking up at a group of babies of different races looking out at him from an open window.

“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion...” Obama wrote along with the picture, quoting former South African President Nelson Mandela.

His tweet came after a day in which white nationalists gathered in Charlottesville to protest the city’s decision to remove the statue of a general who led rebel forces in the 1861-65 U.S. Civil War. Counterprotesters also gathered to denounce the groups, and a man plowed a car into that crowd, killing a woman.

As of early Wednesday, Obama’s tweet had been liked about 2.8 million times, surpassing a tweet that American pop singer Ariana Grande sent after a terrorist attack at one of her concerts in Britain earlier this year.

Obama’s successor, President Donald Trump, has faced criticism for his response to the events in Charlottesville.

