Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Social Media Personality Detained in Romania on Trafficking, Rape Charges

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest (DIICOT) after being detained for 24 hours, in Bucharest, Romania, Dec. 29, 2022.
Romanian authorities have arrested divisive social media personality Andrew Tate on suspicion of human trafficking and rape.


Prosecutors in Bucharest asked a court Friday to extend by 30 days Tate’s detention.

Tate, a former professional kickboxer, was detained along with his brother and two other men.

Tate did not comment but his attorney confirmed he had been detained.

Tate has been barred from some media platforms because of his misogynistic comments and hate speech.

Reuters reports that prosecutors say they found six sexually exploited women when they detained the four men.

Tate recently was involved in an online exchange with 19-year-old environmentalist Greta Thunberg, after he said he owned 33 cars.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG