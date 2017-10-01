Accessibility links

Languages
Day in Photos

October 1, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
French police point a gun at a man on the ground (C) as a stabbed woman lies (L) while soldiers secure the area following an attack at the Saint-Charles main train station in the French Mediterranean city of Marseille. A suspected Islamist man killed two women at the main train station in Marseille before being shot dead by soldiers on patrol, local officials and police said.
1

French police point a gun at a man on the ground (C) as a stabbed woman lies (L) while soldiers secure the area following an attack at the Saint-Charles main train station in the French Mediterranean city of Marseille. A suspected Islamist man killed two women at the main train station in Marseille before being shot dead by soldiers on patrol, local officials and police said.

A girl grimaces as Spanish National Police pushes away pro-referendum supporters outside the Ramon Llull school assigned to be a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona, Spain.
2

A girl grimaces as Spanish National Police pushes away pro-referendum supporters outside the Ramon Llull school assigned to be a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona, Spain.

Fireworks explode over Hong Kong&#39;s Victoria Harbor to celebrate the China&#39;s National Day.
3

Fireworks explode over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor to celebrate the China's National Day.

People ride a cardboard car on Place de la Bastille during a &#39;car free&#39; day in Paris, France.
4

People ride a cardboard car on Place de la Bastille during a 'car free' day in Paris, France.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG