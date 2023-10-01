Accessibility links
Day in Photos
October 1, 2023
October 01, 2023 1:23 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Two F-35 fighter jets return to Flyvestation Skrydstrup air base after patrolling around Denmark at low altitude.
2
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays at the concrete separation barrier built by Israel to secure Rachel's Tomb, Judaism's third holiest shrine, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.
3
Thousands of people gather for a march to support the opposition against the governing populist Law and Justice party in Warsaw, Poland.
4
Members of Turkish Police Special Forces secure the area near the Interior Ministry following a bomb attack in Ankara, leaving two police officers injured.
October 1, 2023
