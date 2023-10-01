Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

October 1, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Two F-35 fighter jets return to Flyvestation Skrydstrup air base after patrolling around Denmark at low altitude.
1 Two F-35 fighter jets return to Flyvestation Skrydstrup air base after patrolling around Denmark at low altitude.
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays at the concrete separation barrier built by Israel to secure Rachel&#39;s Tomb, Judaism&#39;s third holiest shrine, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.
2 An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays at the concrete separation barrier built by Israel to secure Rachel's Tomb, Judaism's third holiest shrine, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.
Thousands of people gather for a march to support the opposition against the governing populist Law and Justice party in Warsaw, Poland.
3 Thousands of people gather for a march to support the opposition against the governing populist Law and Justice party in Warsaw, Poland.
Members of Turkish Police Special Forces secure the area near the Interior Ministry following a bomb attack in Ankara, leaving two police officers injured.
4 Members of Turkish Police Special Forces secure the area near the Interior Ministry following a bomb attack in Ankara, leaving two police officers injured.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG