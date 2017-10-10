Thousands of wading birds form a murmuration as they fly onto dry sandbanks during the month's highest tide at The Wash Estuary, near Snettisham in Norfolk, Britain.
People dance in a park on a foggy day in Huai'an, Jiangsu province, China.
A declaration of independence is seen after it was signed by members of the Catalan regional government at the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain.
Dancers perform during the National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan.
Load more
Show comments
Your opinion
Show comments