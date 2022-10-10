Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 10, 2022
October 10, 2022 1:52 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A rescuer helps an injured woman at a site of a building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine. At least 11 people were killed and 64 wounded in Russian missile strikes across Ukraine, the state emergency service said.
2
Chenae Bullock of The Shinnecock Indian Nation holds a traditional container of water during an indigenous sunrise water ceremony on the shore of the East River on Randall's Island in New York City as Indigenous Peoples' Day is observed in the U.S.
3
A security guard in a protective suit stands guard in front of a gate, following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Shanghai, China2.
4
This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a Hokkaido missile launch training test by the Korean People's Army Tactical Nuclear Operation Unit at an undisclosed location.
