Day in Photos

October 10, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A protester throws confetti on Britain's Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer at the party's annual conference in Liverpool.
2 Family members check the bodies of relatives before being buried at a hospital in the town of Laiza, Myanmar. Myanmar’s military is accused of launching an airstrike on a camp for displaced persons in the northern state of Kachin that killed about 30 people, including about a dozen children. 
3 Israelis take cover in a shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza strip, in Ashkelon, Israel.
4 Palestinians sit among the rubble of a damaged residential building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City.

