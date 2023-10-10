Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 10, 2023
October 10, 2023 1:39 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A protester throws confetti on Britain's Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer at the party's annual conference in Liverpool.
2
Family members check the bodies of relatives before being buried at a hospital in the town of Laiza, Myanmar. Myanmar’s military is accused of launching an airstrike on a camp for displaced persons in the northern state of Kachin that killed about 30 people, including about a dozen children.
3
Israelis take cover in a shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza strip, in Ashkelon, Israel.
4
Palestinians sit among the rubble of a damaged residential building in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Gaza City.
October 10, 2023
