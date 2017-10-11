A look at the best news photos from around the world.
This handout from the World Solar Challenge shows the Solar Team Twente vehicle "RED Shift" of Netherland in action near Coober Pedy on the fourth day of racing. The World Solar Challenge, an epic 3,000-kilometer (1,860-mile) solar car race across outback Australia, has become one of the world’s foremost innovation challenges with teams looking to demonstrate designs that could one day lead to solar-powered cars for consumers that can carry passengers.
A supporter of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition lies on the ground after he was hit by a police truck during a protest along a street in Nairobi.
Riot police fire teargas against opposition supporters during a demonstration against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Nairobi, Kenya.
Owls for sale are seen inside a cage at a bird market in Tangerang, west of Jakarta, Indonesia.