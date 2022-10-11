Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 11, 2022
October 11, 2022 2:10 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman grabs bread as locals receive humanitarian food in Sviatohirsk, Ukraine.
2
Servicemen fire from their 152-mm gun 2A36 «Giatsint-B» howitzer from their position at Ukrainian troops at an undisclosed location in Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine.
3
People hold up a large Ukrainian flag as they gather for a protest in Prague, Czech Republic, to condemn the Russian strikes against multiple cities across Ukraine and demand support for efficient Ukraine's air defenses.
4
Funeral pyres cremate those who died in the day care center attack at Wat Rat Samakee temple in Uthai Sawan, Thailand. A former police officer burst into the day care center and shot preschoolers and teachers. Thirty six people, 24 of them children, were killed.
Load more
October 11, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
October 10, 2022
Day in Photos
October 9, 2022
Day in Photos
October 7, 2022
Day in Photos
October 6, 2022
Day in Photos
October 5, 2022
Day in Photos
October 4, 2022
Day in Photos
October 3, 2022
Day in Photos
October 2, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG