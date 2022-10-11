Accessibility links

October 11, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A woman grabs bread as locals receive humanitarian food in Sviatohirsk, Ukraine.
Servicemen fire from their 152-mm gun 2A36 &laquo;Giatsint-B&raquo; howitzer from their position at Ukrainian troops at an undisclosed location in Donetsk People&#39;s Republic, eastern Ukraine.
People hold up a large Ukrainian flag as they gather for a protest in Prague, Czech Republic, to condemn the Russian strikes against multiple cities across Ukraine and demand support for efficient Ukraine&#39;s air defenses.
Funeral pyres cremate those who died in the day care center attack at Wat Rat Samakee temple in Uthai Sawan, Thailand. A former police officer burst into the day care center and shot preschoolers and teachers. Thirty six people, 24 of them children, were killed.
