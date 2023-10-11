Accessibility links

October 11, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

An Israeli army self-propelled howitzer fires rounds near the border with Gaza in southern Israel.&nbsp;Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8 following a shock land, air, and sea assault by the Gaza-based militant group.&nbsp;
A dove flies over the debris of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Mourners grieve beside the body of Mapal Adam, during her funeral in Tel Aviv, Israel.&nbsp;Adam was killed by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 as they carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack that killed over 1,000 Israelis.
Brazilians who were caught in the latest Israel-Palestinian war kneel down on the tarmac upon their arrival to the Air Force air base in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
