Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 11, 2023
October 11, 2023 1:35 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An Israeli army self-propelled howitzer fires rounds near the border with Gaza in southern Israel. Israel declared war on Hamas on October 8 following a shock land, air, and sea assault by the Gaza-based militant group.
2
A dove flies over the debris of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
3
Mourners grieve beside the body of Mapal Adam, during her funeral in Tel Aviv, Israel. Adam was killed by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 as they carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack that killed over 1,000 Israelis.
4
Brazilians who were caught in the latest Israel-Palestinian war kneel down on the tarmac upon their arrival to the Air Force air base in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
October 11, 2023
