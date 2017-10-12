A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A man walks under trees with autumn colored leaves in central Minsk, Belarus.
A Swiss Air Force Super Puma Cougar helicopter releases flares during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland October 12, 2017.
People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the flood gates after a heavy rainfall caused by a tropical depression in Hoa Binh province outside Hanoi, Vietnam, October 12, 2017.
Homes burned by a wildfire are seen in Santa Rosa, California, Oct. 11, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned.
