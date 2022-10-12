Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 12, 2022
October 12, 2022 1:42 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Migrants carry a smuggling boat as they prepare to embark on the beach of Gravelines, near Dunkirk, northern France, in a attempt to cross the English Channel.
Members of the Israeli forces detain a Palestinian man amid clashes, in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
The bow of the Soviet submarine K-3 'Leninsky Komsomol' is transported from the pier to the museum in the city of Kronstadt, outside St. Petersburg, Russia.
Attendants wait for visitors to the the exhibition entitled "Forging Ahead in the New Era" at the Beijing Exhibition Center in Beijing, China, ahead of the 20th Communist Party Congress meeting.
