Day in Photos

October 12, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Migrants carry a smuggling boat as they prepare to embark on the beach of Gravelines, near Dunkirk, northern France, in a attempt to cross the English Channel.
Members of the Israeli forces detain a Palestinian man amid clashes, in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
The bow of the Soviet submarine K-3 &#39;Leninsky Komsomol&#39; is transported from the pier to the museum in the city of Kronstadt, outside St. Petersburg, Russia.
Attendants wait for visitors to the the exhibition entitled &quot;Forging Ahead in the New Era&quot; at the Beijing Exhibition Center in Beijing, China, ahead of the 20th Communist Party Congress meeting.
