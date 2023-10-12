Accessibility links

October 12, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A shopper&nbsp;carrying an M16 assault rifle exits a store in Sderot in southern Israel.
1 A shopper carrying an M16 assault rifle exits a store in Sderot in southern Israel.
Israeli police and security forces assist a journalist taking cover during an alert for a rocket attack in Israel&#39;s southern city of Sderot near the border with Gaza.
2 Israeli police and security forces assist a journalist taking cover during an alert for a rocket attack in Israel's southern city of Sderot near the border with Gaza.
A fireball erupts from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City.
3 A fireball erupts from an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City.
An Afghan burqa-clad woman with children ride a donkey in Kishim district of Badakhshan province.
4 An Afghan burqa-clad woman with children ride a donkey in Kishim district of Badakhshan province.

