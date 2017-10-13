Accessibility links

Day in Photos

October 13, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, reacts after a gas canister fired by policemen hits his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya.

A protester seriously affected by tear gas and allegedly beaten up by police officers lays on the ground with handcuffs on after being arrested in Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya.

Farmers paddle in a boat at a flooded village after a tropical depression in Hanoi, Vietnam.

A devotee girl has her hair shaved by her father during a mass novice nun ordination ceremony to mark the first anniversary of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death, at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation center in Bangkok.

