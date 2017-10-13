A look t the best news photos from around the world.
1
An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, reacts after a gas canister fired by policemen hits his car during a protest along a street in Nairobi, Kenya.
2
A protester seriously affected by tear gas and allegedly beaten up by police officers lays on the ground with handcuffs on after being arrested in Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya.
3
Farmers paddle in a boat at a flooded village after a tropical depression in Hanoi, Vietnam.
4
A devotee girl has her hair shaved by her father during a mass novice nun ordination ceremony to mark the first anniversary of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej's death, at the Sathira-Dhammasathan Buddhist meditation center in Bangkok.
