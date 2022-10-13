Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 13, 2022
October 13, 2022 1:39 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Iraqi security forces block a road leading to the Green Zone in Baghdad as lawmakers gather for their fourth attempt this year to elect a new state president and break political gridlock that has sparked deadly violence.
2
A man reacts near the body of his cousin, killed in a Russian rocket attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.
3
Assistant public defender Melisa McNeill, seated with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz touches her hands to her head as the last of the 17 verdicts were read in the penalty phase of Cruz's trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.
4
Members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadist group advance towards the village of Jindayris in the Afrin region of Syria's rebel-held northern Aleppo province, Oct. 12, 2022, amid ongoing reported clashes between rival factions competing for power.
October 13, 2022
