Day in Photos

October 13, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Protesters gather at Tahrir Square during an anti-Israel demonstration in Baghdad, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
A Jewish man touches the wall as he prays at the Western Wall, the last remaining vestige of the Second Temple, in Jerusalem's Old City, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
Ukrainian Army chaplains attend a graduation ceremony, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, inside the Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A woman with the colors of the Palestinian flag painted on her cheek takes part in a solidarity gathering in support of Palestinians in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
