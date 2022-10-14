Accessibility links
Day in Photos
Day in Photos
October 14, 2022
October 14, 2022 3:01 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A relative of a dead serviceman reacts at his portrait during the opening of an open-air exhibition "Azov Regiment — Angels of Mariupol" in the center of Kyiv to mark Ukraine's Defenders Day, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
2
Emergency workers patrol a flooded area as they evacuate residents in the Melbourne suburb of Maribyrnong, Australia.
3
Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng waves to the media as he leaves 11 Downing Street after being sacked by the Prime Minister Liz Truss in London.
4
Mourners console the mother of Palestinian Mateen Dbaya, who was killed following an Israeli forces raid in Jenin refugee camp, during his funeral, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
October 14, 2022
