October 14, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A relative of a dead serviceman reacts at his portrait during the opening of an open-air exhibition "Azov Regiment — Angels of Mariupol" in the center of Kyiv to mark Ukraine's Defenders Day, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
2 Emergency workers patrol a flooded area as they evacuate residents in the Melbourne suburb of Maribyrnong, Australia.
3 Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng waves to the media as he leaves 11 Downing Street after being sacked by the Prime Minister Liz Truss in London.
4 Mourners console the mother of Palestinian Mateen Dbaya, who was killed following an Israeli forces raid in Jenin refugee camp, during his funeral, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

