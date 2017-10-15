Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during the Diwali festival of light celebrations, in Trafalgar Square, central London.
Illuminated pumpkins are on display during the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, Oct. 14, 2017.
Bulgarian Muslim bride Dhzemile Lilova, 30, poses with friends and relatives during her wedding ceremony in the village of Draginovo, Bulgaria.
A girl shoots a gun at an weapon exhibition during a military show in St.Petersburg, Russia, Oct. 14, 2017.
