Day in Photos

October 15, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Dancers perform a traditional Indian dance during the Diwali festival of light celebrations, in Trafalgar Square, central London.
Illuminated pumpkins are on display during the Great Jack O&#39;Lantern Blaze at Van Cortlandt Manor in Croton-on-Hudson, New York, Oct. 14, 2017.
Bulgarian Muslim bride Dhzemile Lilova, 30, poses with friends and relatives during her wedding ceremony in the village of Draginovo, Bulgaria.
A girl shoots a gun at an weapon exhibition during a military show in St.Petersburg, Russia, Oct. 14, 2017.
