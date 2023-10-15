Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 15, 2023
October 15, 2023 1:13 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An Argentinian who was caught in the latest Israel-Hamas war is greeted by relatives as he arrives to the airport Buenos Aires, Argentina.
2
A shell from Israeli artillery explodes over a house in al-Bustan, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon. Hamas Palestinian militants in southern Lebanon fired 20 rockets into the northern Israeli towns of Schlomi and Nahariyya, the group said in a statement.
3
A convoy of Israeli military vehicles drives down a road at an undisclosed location on the border with the Gaza Strip.
4
French police patrol at the Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris as the government puts nation on its highest state of alert after a deadly knife attack in northern France.
Load more
October 15, 2023
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG