October 15, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 An Argentinian who was caught in the latest Israel-Hamas war is greeted by relatives as he arrives to the airport Buenos Aires, Argentina.
2 A shell from Israeli artillery explodes over a house in al-Bustan, a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon. Hamas Palestinian militants in southern Lebanon fired 20 rockets into the northern Israeli towns of Schlomi and Nahariyya, the group said in a statement.
3 A convoy of Israeli military vehicles drives down a road at an undisclosed location on the border with the Gaza Strip.
4 French police patrol at the Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris as the government puts nation on its highest state of alert after a deadly knife attack in northern France.

