October 16, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A dummy target is exploded by use of mines by Indian Navy&#39;s divers, as a part of rehearsals for the upcoming defense equipment exhibition - Defence Expo 2022 - at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.
Ecuadorian migrants walk across the Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama hoping to reach the U.S., Oct. 15, 2022.
In this handout photo taken from video and released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service,, an Su-25 ground attack jet of the Russian Air Force fires a rocket on a mission over Ukraine.
Cars submerged in water, following heavy thunderstorms, in the village of Agia Pelagia, on the island of Crete, Greece, Oct. 15, 2022.
