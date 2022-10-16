Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 16, 2022
October 16, 2022 1:41 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A dummy target is exploded by use of mines by Indian Navy's divers, as a part of rehearsals for the upcoming defense equipment exhibition - Defence Expo 2022 - at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.
2
Ecuadorian migrants walk across the Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama hoping to reach the U.S., Oct. 15, 2022.
3
In this handout photo taken from video and released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service,, an Su-25 ground attack jet of the Russian Air Force fires a rocket on a mission over Ukraine.
4
Cars submerged in water, following heavy thunderstorms, in the village of Agia Pelagia, on the island of Crete, Greece, Oct. 15, 2022.
October 16, 2022
