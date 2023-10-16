Accessibility links

October 16, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Members of South Korea's 'Black Eagle' aerobatics team perform a display at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) in Seongnam, south of Seoul.
2 Palestinians walk past piles of garbage that threaten to spark an environmental catastrophe, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
3 The hand of a Palestinian killed in Israeli strikes lies under the rubble in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
4 Ultra-Orthodox Jewish people carry their belongings before boarding a ship for U.S. nationals and their immediate family members, as they leave Israel headed for Cyprus, in Haifa, Israel.

