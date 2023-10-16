Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 16, 2023
October 16, 2023 1:24 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Members of South Korea's 'Black Eagle' aerobatics team perform a display at the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX) in Seongnam, south of Seoul.
2
Palestinians walk past piles of garbage that threaten to spark an environmental catastrophe, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing.
Click to reveal
3
The hand of a Palestinian killed in Israeli strikes lies under the rubble in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
This image contains sensitive content which some people may find offensive or disturbing
The hand of a Palestinian killed in Israeli strikes lies under the rubble in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
4
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish people carry their belongings before boarding a ship for U.S. nationals and their immediate family members, as they leave Israel headed for Cyprus, in Haifa, Israel.
October 16, 2023
